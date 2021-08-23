vivo Y53s launched in Pakistan, price, specification

LAHORE - vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest smartphone Y53s under the umbrella of the youth-oriented Y series in Pakistan.

The Y53s is equipped with a 64MP Rear Camera* and is the first Y series phone to arrive with the Eye Autofocus feature for a clear photography experience.

It comes with an advanced 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM^ to ensure a smooth multiple apps usage experience, along with 33W Flash Charge, which makes it the perfect playmate to empower fast-moving consumers.

To support a long-lasting camera and app usage experience, vivo Y53s comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery complemented by 33W FlashCharge technology that empowers content creators and professionals to work all day long. Housing a beautiful rear camera module, the handset flaunts an elegant 3D design to match consumer aspirations for a trendy device that not only looks great but offers clear shots and swift play anytime, anywhere.

Product specifications of vivo Y53s

Clear shots for creative minds

Y53s is packed with a triangular camera setup of 64MP Rear Camera*, 2MP Bokeh Camera and a 2MP Macro camera. Combined with Eye Autofocus technology, the camera setup creates a software-hardware synergy that results in clear photos and videos. The inbuilt Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology delivers continuous focus on the subject, thus producing sharp portraits and action shots.

The Super Night Mode in Y53s automatically increases the brightness in low/dim lighting conditions while optimising the various noise points in the frame. The Super Night Selfie intelligently captures multiple frames and stitches them together to improve the clarity of selfies at night. Furthermore, the Aura Screen Light can be manually turned on to enhance soft light and brighten up the face with a warm light that automatically adapts and adjusts the balance of light in the surrounding.

The Y53s has an Ultra-Stable Video feature that uses EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology, which electronically adjusts the frame to eliminate camera shake during hand-held shots for smooth and steady video capture. The smartphone also has an advanced Multi-Style Portrait feature, which uses Bokeh effects, AI Face Beauty, and tone adjustments to make subject details richer, minimize false colors, and deliver a superior photography experience.

Swift performance and entertainment

Y53s boasts a massive 8GB RAM + 4GB extended RAM^, along with 128GB ROM + 1TB Memory Expansion that allows users to use more apps with ease and without lags. The smartphone uses an optimization algorithm that combines the RAM and ROM to easily switch between apps and increase memory usage efficiency. Its 5,000mAh high-capacity battery with 33W FlashCharge enables multi-tasking.

Sleek design to up your style game

With its strategic camera layout, the Y53s has been creatively designed to offer a sleek, minimalist flat frame design. vivo’s signature dual-color lens design sits nicely on the 3D body of Y53s, providing it a sophisticated and textured look.

The smartphone comes in two trendy nature-inspired color themes — Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. Moreover, its Side Fingerprint enhances the integrity of the overall outlook while perfectly matching the style of the smartphone.

Price and availability

The all-new-vivo Y53s is currently available for pre-booking across Pakistan with a price tag of Rs. 40,999 and will be available for sale from August 31, 2021.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y53s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y53s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).