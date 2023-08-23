USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee hits near 300 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, after plunging to a new record low against the Dollar, continued its negative trajectory as uncertainty looms large in the country that is already dogged by many woes.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and was quoted at 299.75, with a drop of Rs0.75.
Earlier this week, the rupee fell to a record low in the interbank market as demand for the greenback surged following ease in import restrictions.
Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows the local currency dropped by Rs1.88 or 0.63 percent to close at Rs299.01 in the interbank market. Meanwhile, the foreign currency also strengthened massively in the open market to hover around Rs312.
The Pakistani currency is likely to remain under pressure against the dollar in the coming days amid huge demand for foreign currency, primarily driven by the need to clear backlog consignments as the government ended all import curbs.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
