Sindh announces three public holidays this week
04:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2019
Share
KARACHI – The Government of Sindh has announced three public holidays from December 24-27, according to reports in local media.
The provincial government has announced public holidays on founder of Pakistan Quaid Azam birthday and Christmas day. Another public holiday has also been announced on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on December 27.
A notification has also been issued in this regard.
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur Canal04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- PM Imran wishes 'a Happy Christmas' to Pakistani Christians03:42 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- India beefs up security to stop protests on Christmas eve against ...12:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019