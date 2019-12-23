Sonakshi Sinha feels CAA protests more important than Dabangg 3 earnings

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha’s film Dabangg 3 starring superstar Salman Khan was released this week and people can’t stop talking about its opening day collections. The actor, however, said that discussion about protests against India’s controversial citizenship law is more important than the film’s earnings.

Nationwide protests have erupted in the country following the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The box office collection of the Dabangg 3 has been hit by protests, according to film trade.

“We all know what is going on in the entire country,” Sonakshi said, referring to the CAA protests. “I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with the audience’s response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter [CAA protests] and it is more important than a film.”

The Salman-Sonakshi starrer collected INR 245 million at the box-office on its first day of release and INR 247.5 million on Saturday.

On the protests against the discriminatory law, she said that “I am with the people of this country. I feel the way people are protesting on the streets, you can’t snatch that right from them. I am very proud of the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with them.”

When asked about why Bollywood celebs have avoided expressing their views on the bill, she said that whoever wants to voice an opinion will do so and whoever doesn’t want, will not.