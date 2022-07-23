Did Ayeza Khan really sabotage her brother's marriage?

KARACHI – A girl who goes by the name of Aruba Tariq on social media claimed to be the former fiancée of Ahad Khan, the brother of Ayeza Khan, and hurled shocking allegations at the latter including sabotaging her wedding.

In viral screenshots on social media, Aruba revealed that she and the brother of noted Pakistani actor were in a serious relationship.

Calling Ayeza’s family ‘cheaters and liars’, the girl revealed that their wedding preparations were in full swing, but she decided to call it to quits as Ayeza’s brother turned out to be a ‘dishonest person’.

Delving into details, Aruba revealed that Ahad’s family made false claims about his qualification, saying he was not even a graduate.

She continued that Ahad was dependent on Ayeza for financial support. Lashing out at the 31-year-old star, Aruba called Ayeza a ‘controlling person’ and a ‘bad mother’.

Ayeza controlled my entire wedding, she mentioned, revealing that ‘you can’t even take a breath without her approval.’

She made a shocking revelation about Ayeza’s family, saying her family mistreats servants and they don't hire people of a particular sect.

The girl also mentioned that Ayeza used to taunt her that his brother was supposed to marry Sarah Khan who earns a good amount. Aruba also accused Ayeza of taking financial responsibility of Ahad and taking him abroad with her.

The Chupke Chupke star has not reacted to the allegations yet the account of Aruba Tariq has not been found since the screenshots of her posts went viral.