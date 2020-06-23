Saudi Arabia announces to hold very limited Hajj this year due to COVID-19
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 23 Jun, 2020
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has announced not to allow international pilgrims and hold Hajj this year (2020) owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Ministry of Hajj said in a statement that the decision has been taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols.

The statement said as the COVID-19 has spread to over 180 countries, it is important to consider the risks of the disease spreading in crowded gatherings where it is difficult to maintain safe social distancing.

A very limited number of international pilgrims already residing in the Kingdom would be able to perform Hajj along with the local pilgrims.

