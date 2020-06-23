COVID-19: KP imposes smart lockdown in 240 areas
Share
PESHAWAR - At least 240 areas across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have been sealed under smart or targeted lockdown to contain the rapid increase in the novel coronavirus cases.
According to media reports, smart lockdowns were implemented in 137 areas of Malakand Division, nine areas of Bannu, seven areas of Dera Ismail Khan Division, 25 areas of Hazara Division, 15 areas of Kohat Division, 13 areas of Mardan Division and 34 localities of Peshawar division.
The targeted lockdown in the areas was imposed after maximum coronavirus patients being reported which has restricted 537,010 people to their homes.
- PTI govt failed to deliver due to own shortcomings, says Fawad12:01 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of any violation of Vienna ...11:31 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- KP Assembly speaker tests positive for coronavirus for second time10:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Coronavirus — Emirates Airlines suspend flight operation for ...09:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- China reassures support to COAS Bajwa in Pakistan’s fight against ...08:11 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Salman requests all to support Sushant's family and fans12:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- No precautionary measures for coronavirus are being taken at ...02:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Ayesha Sana booked in money scam12:38 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020