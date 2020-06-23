COVID-19: KP imposes smart lockdown in 240 areas

PESHAWAR - At least 240 areas across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have been sealed under smart or targeted lockdown to contain the rapid increase in the novel coronavirus cases.

According to media reports, smart lockdowns were implemented in 137 areas of Malakand Division, nine areas of Bannu, seven areas of Dera Ismail Khan Division, 25 areas of Hazara Division, 15 areas of Kohat Division, 13 areas of Mardan Division and 34 localities of Peshawar division.

The targeted lockdown in the areas was imposed after maximum coronavirus patients being reported which has restricted 537,010 people to their homes.