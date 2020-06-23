Over 8700 arrested for violating SOPs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - At least 8,700 people arrested for violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) despite lockdowns and continuous awareness campaigns launched across the country.

According to media reports, smart lockdowns enforced at 11 various points to curb the spread of the deadly virus after the deaths due to COVID-19 in the city make 11.3 percent in the country and nearly 50 (49.4) percent in Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Meanwhile, deaths in Peshawar due to the novel coronavirus crosses 400 mark while 8,555 have tested positive.

It is pertinent to mention here that among those who were tested positive, 22 percent or 1896 were of the age group of 30 to 39 years while 1575 or 18 per cent were in their 20s.

According to police sources, over the SOPs violations least 861 cases were registered in the city and 1,486 markets and 34,765 shops and sealed at least 1,860 shops for violating the protocol to control the spread of coronavirus.