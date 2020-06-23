Salman requests all to support Sushant's family and fans
Share
Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently took to social media to urge his fans to abate the outrage that has sprung up after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The Bharat actor requested his fans to let the actor’s friends and family, mourn in peace, reported Hindustan Times.
“A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he wrote in a Twitter post.
A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020
Salman is one of the prominent figures in Bollywood who has been receiving tons of hate following the late actor’s demise. Other celebs include Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor. Hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottSalmanKhan, #BoycottStarKids, and #BoycottBollywood have taken over social media since Sushant’s death.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- PTI govt failed to deliver due to own shortcomings, says Fawad12:01 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of any violation of Vienna ...11:31 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- KP Assembly speaker tests positive for coronavirus for second time10:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Coronavirus — Emirates Airlines suspend flight operation for ...09:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- China reassures support to COAS Bajwa in Pakistan’s fight against ...08:11 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Salman requests all to support Sushant's family and fans12:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- No precautionary measures for coronavirus are being taken at ...02:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
-
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020