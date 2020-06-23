Salman requests all to support Sushant's family and fans

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently took to social media to urge his fans to abate the outrage that has sprung up after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The Bharat actor requested his fans to let the actor’s friends and family, mourn in peace, reported Hindustan Times.

“A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant’s fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Salman is one of the prominent figures in Bollywood who has been receiving tons of hate following the late actor’s demise. Other celebs include Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor. Hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottSalmanKhan, #BoycottStarKids, and #BoycottBollywood have taken over social media since Sushant’s death.

