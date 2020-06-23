ECC allows private sector to import wheat to ensure availability of flour at reasonable price
01:19 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
ECC allows private sector to import wheat to ensure availability of flour at reasonable price
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to control prices of wheat and flour in the market and ensure availability of these commodities at reasonable price across the country throughout the year the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed the private sector to import wheat.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the ECC meeting, which also decided not to restrict the import of wheat to any limit by the private sector and further decided to monitor the situation on monthly basis.

The meeting also decided that movement of wheat would be facilitated between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

It was also decided that the overall free movement of wheat should be ensured across the districts and provinces.

