No precautionary measures for coronavirus are being taken at airports: Walled Siddiqui

As International flights have once again become active in Pakistan, model Walid Siddiqui recently travelled back to the States amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and it was the worst travel experience ever!

Even though, Walid reached his destination safely, he was quick to share all that he experienced while travelling internationally, in regards to Coronavirus related precautions being taken at various airports:

Siddiqui revealed that no SOPs were being followed at any of the airports, starting from Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore. The model said, “Jam packed. No distancing. People bumping into each other, cutting each other to get ahead in lines. The usual.”

He continued, “Not once was I checked for temperature. The Emirates flight from Lahore to Dubai JAM PACKED! No Social Distancing! No empty seats!”

“They closed off every other seat with a ‘do-not-sit’ sign that read “Maintain Social Distancing” yet, people were sitting in those exact seats.”

He explained that the seats were empty because “not many people booked to travel during this time." The organisations didn't intend to implement the SOPs in the first place.

The model also faced racial profiling when he landed at the JFK Airport, New York. “And as usual, I get taken into a room for questioning by a customs officer asking me questions about why I was in Pakistan for this long to which I replied, “I model there” and to see the look on his face in utter disbelief because he doesn’t think any modeling exists in Pakistan. PRICELESS,” he wrote.

