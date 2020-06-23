Punjab implements smart lockdown in 33 localities

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to seal 33 localities, including eight areas of Lahore, to contain the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik has given the approval to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to counter novel coronavirus and said that action will be taken against the violators.

According to media reports, 96,229 houses and 1.69 million population will be put under lockdown in all blocks of Gulberg (1, 2, 3), Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Faisal Town, Garden Town and interior Lahore Walled City.

The move came after 3,613 covid-19 cases surfaced in these localities. So far, 1403 cases have been surfaced in DHA, 736 in Gulberg, 659 in Model Town, 188 in Faisal Town, 238 in Garden Town, 212 in Gulshan Ravi and 170 in Walled City.

Section 144 has also been imposed to force the residents to follow SOPs to control and limit the deadly coronavirus.