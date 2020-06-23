Zartaj Gul's definition of Covid-19 goes viral

On Sunday, Climate Change Minister Zartaj Gul claimed that Covid-19 means that it has ’19 points’ that can be implemented to any country in any way.

Although, by now, everyone is aware that Covid-19 is a short form of the coronavirus disease 2019, but seems like Gul had no idea what she's talking about. And let's not ignore the fact that she said this on national television!

This redefinition of COVID instantly gave people a chance to mercilessly troll Zartaj Gul on Twitter. Here's what people had to say:

Atleast do some homework before opening your mouth on national television, that too, about a pandemic.#Zartajgul#بندے_بن_جاو pic.twitter.com/9VzJCkkAHc — Sanilicious (@sanilicious249) June 21, 2020

There is a strong possibility that the Prime Minister himself told this to Zartaj Gul pic.twitter.com/WXPbo6HV5S — Saeed Sheikh 🇵🇰 (@saeedsheikh2) June 20, 2020

Who is the legend whom made her as Minister ??? Kuch Raham Karo Bhaee Qoum par 😂😂😂#Zartajgul pic.twitter.com/hVuUSMFPbM — Khulaid Shafi (@khulaidshafi90) June 20, 2020

Zartaj Gul is a Pakistani politician who is the current Minister of State for Climate Change



After watching #Zartajgul clips , I am astonished by her wisdom and knowledge#COVIDIOTS #COVID19 #COVID19Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GZJ76GTpIJ — hinaKashmir (@HinaKashmir) June 21, 2020

COVID19 is an abbreviation meaning:

CO for Corona

VI for Virus

D for Disease

19 for 2019 ie.the yr it emerged.

But watch what Minister for Climate Change #Zartajgul thinks #COVID__19 stands for!!! 😁 😁 pic.twitter.com/Wb5iVlpo9a — Mian Umaz (@_UmazM) June 21, 2020

N95 mask mrans it is available in 95 different countries 😂#Zartajgul#TweetLikeZartaj pic.twitter.com/d3sF2UoWwU — ANE3B (@S_ALE3N) June 21, 2020

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!