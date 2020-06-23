Zartaj Gul's definition of Covid-19 goes viral
On Sunday, Climate Change Minister Zartaj Gul claimed that Covid-19 means that it has ’19 points’ that can be implemented to any country in any way.
Although, by now, everyone is aware that Covid-19 is a short form of the coronavirus disease 2019, but seems like Gul had no idea what she's talking about. And let's not ignore the fact that she said this on national television!
This redefinition of COVID instantly gave people a chance to mercilessly troll Zartaj Gul on Twitter. Here's what people had to say:
Atleast do some homework before opening your mouth on national television, that too, about a pandemic.#Zartajgul#بندے_بن_جاو pic.twitter.com/9VzJCkkAHc— Sanilicious (@sanilicious249) June 21, 2020
There is a strong possibility that the Prime Minister himself told this to Zartaj Gul pic.twitter.com/WXPbo6HV5S— Saeed Sheikh 🇵🇰 (@saeedsheikh2) June 20, 2020
20 players play in #T20— Noorima Khanam (@KhanamNoorima) June 21, 2020
That's why it is called #T20
(#Zartajgul) pic.twitter.com/sIba0xALst
Who is the legend whom made her as Minister ??? Kuch Raham Karo Bhaee Qoum par 😂😂😂#Zartajgul pic.twitter.com/hVuUSMFPbM— Khulaid Shafi (@khulaidshafi90) June 20, 2020
Zartaj Gul is a Pakistani politician who is the current Minister of State for Climate Change— hinaKashmir (@HinaKashmir) June 21, 2020
After watching #Zartajgul clips , I am astonished by her wisdom and knowledge#COVIDIOTS #COVID19 #COVID19Pakistan pic.twitter.com/GZJ76GTpIJ
COVID19 is an abbreviation meaning:— Mian Umaz (@_UmazM) June 21, 2020
CO for Corona
VI for Virus
D for Disease
19 for 2019 ie.the yr it emerged.
But watch what Minister for Climate Change #Zartajgul thinks #COVID__19 stands for!!! 😁 😁 pic.twitter.com/Wb5iVlpo9a
N95 mask mrans it is available in 95 different countries 😂#Zartajgul#TweetLikeZartaj pic.twitter.com/d3sF2UoWwU— ANE3B (@S_ALE3N) June 21, 2020
