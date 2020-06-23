Zartaj Gul's definition of Covid-19 goes viral

On Sunday, Climate Change Minister Zartaj Gul claimed that Covid-19 means that it has ’19 points’ that can be implemented to any country in any way.

Although, by now, everyone is aware that Covid-19 is a short form of the coronavirus disease 2019, but seems like Gul had no idea what she's talking about. And let's not ignore the fact that she said this on national television!

This redefinition of COVID instantly gave people a chance to mercilessly troll Zartaj Gul on Twitter. Here's what people had to say:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

