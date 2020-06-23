Pakistan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
03:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
Share
BAKU – Pakistan has appointed Bilal Hayee as the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan.
Pakistan was one of the first states that recognized the independence of Azerbaijan, on December 12, 1991.
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.
The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku opened on March 12, 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad - on August 24, 1997.
- PTI govt failed to deliver due to own shortcomings, says Fawad12:01 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan rejects Indian allegations of any violation of Vienna ...11:31 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- KP Assembly speaker tests positive for coronavirus for second time10:05 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Coronavirus — Emirates Airlines suspend flight operation for ...09:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- China reassures support to COAS Bajwa in Pakistan’s fight against ...08:11 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
Zartaj Gul's definition of Covid-19 goes viral
03:22 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Salman requests all to support Sushant's family and fans12:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- No precautionary measures for coronavirus are being taken at ...02:48 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- Ayesha Sana booked in money scam12:38 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020