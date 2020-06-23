Pakistan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
03:41 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
Pakistan appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
BAKU – Pakistan has appointed Bilal Hayee as the country's ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Pakistan was one of the first states that recognized the independence of Azerbaijan, on December 12, 1991.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku opened on March 12, 1993, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Islamabad - on August 24, 1997.

