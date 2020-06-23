Important Notice for UBL Customers
03:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2020
LAHORE - There are rumours circulating on various media platforms about an alleged cybersecurity threat at UBL. The Bank would like to assure its customers and all stakeholders that these rumours are fake and unfounded.
According to a press release, UBL has always invested in robust systems and state of the art security measures.
Important Notice. #ScamAlert #BankSafe #UBL #UBLDigital #UBLNetBanking pic.twitter.com/bLXWzMKyLb— @ubldigital (@UBLDigital) June 22, 2020
Furthermore, to address these rumours, all possible measures are being taken by the Bank, including seeking assistance under the relevant laws.
