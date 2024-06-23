AUSvsIND: Who will benefit if rain washes out Australia vs India clash of T20 World Cup?

The highly anticipated Super 8 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 between Australia and India in St. Lucia on Monday is threatened by rain.

This Australia vs. India match was always going to be intense, given the history between the two teams and the significance of November 19. However, after the events of June 22, the stakes have increased even more. Group 1 of the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup 2024 is now wide open.

While this isn't a must-win game for either team, a loss would put Australia in a precarious position. India's net run rate provides them with a safety cushion, but there is still a risk they could miss out on a semi-finals spot.

The stakes for Australia-India are incredibly high, making it a thrilling match-up for cricket fans. However, there's one concern: the weather forecast in St. Lucia isn't promising.

A washout would benefit India, securing their place in the semi-finals. For Australia, however, the difference between earning two points and one could be crucial, a scenario they know all too well from past global tournaments.