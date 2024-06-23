Search

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan
Source: Facebook

The National Assembly of Pakistan passed a resolution on Sunday condemning recent mob lynching incidents in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The resolution urged relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens, including religious minorities, and to bring the perpetrators of such violence to justice.

This development follows the recent torture and killing of a local tourist in Swat Valley, KP. The tourist was accused of desecrating the Holy Quran, after which a mob set his body alight.

During Saturday’s parliamentary debate, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that this was not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern of violent acts committed in the name of religion.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also urged the National Assembly to take a clear stance on the issue. “The House believes that the right to life is the most cherished right as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan,” stated the resolution presented by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar. “Every person is to be dealt with in accordance with the law and not otherwise.”

The resolution expressed serious concern over the recent mob lynchings in Swat and Sargodha, noting that such incidents have increased in various parts of the country. “The House strongly condemns these horrific and tragic incidents, which cannot be tolerated in any civilized society.”

The resolution called on the federal and provincial governments to ensure “the safety and security of all our citizens, including religious minorities and other vulnerable segments of society.” It also urged the Punjab and KP administrations to take all necessary measures to identify, investigate, and prosecute those involved in these incidents.

“The House also expects that the courts shall ensure immediate and speedy justice in these cases,” it added.

In response to the Swat incident, KP police have formed a joint investigation team to arrest all involved individuals using CCTV footage. Mob lynchings are unfortunately not uncommon in Pakistan, where even mere accusations of blasphemy can lead to violence. In Swat, the mob killed the tourist after storming the police station where he was detained, pulling him out, and taking him away.

