‘Kidney in Woman’s Handbag’: Midnight Raid in Kasur exposes illgal Organ transplant network

KASUR – A late-night raid at a private hospital in Punjab uncovered an organ-transplant scheme as authorities reportedly recovered human kidney from a woman’s handbag and found a female patient in critical condition.

The case, which is now being investigated by police, health authorities, and Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA), raised serious questions about an alleged illegal kidney-transplant network operating in the region.

Hospital management reportedly alerted authorities about suspicious medical procedure being carried out by an outside medical team at a private hospital in Kasur. Police and health officials rushed to facility shortly before midnight and found a woman in severe condition.

قصور; نجی اسپتال میں گردوں کی مبینہ غیرقانونی پیوند کاری کا معاملہ،تبدیل گردے کی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی

برآمد شدہ گردے کو پارسل بنا کر فرانزک لیب لاہور میں بھیج دیا گیا

ذرائع کے مطابق ویڈیو میں اہلکار ایک شاپر سے گردہ نکالتے ہوئے دکھائی دیتے ہیں۔

برآمد ہونے والے گردے کو شواہد کے طور… pic.twitter.com/N97CN4PvDE — Sajid Hussain Shuqran (@SajidShuqran888) June 22, 2026

Officials allege that a medical team from Lahore arrived at the hospital to perform surgery on the woman. Investigators believe the same group had previously carried out a kidney transplant on her. However, after complications and infection reportedly developed, the team allegedly attempted to remove the transplanted organ.

Authorities said the human kidney was recovered from a women’s handbag that was in the possession of a man accompanying the patient, identified in the police report as her cousin. The organ was immediately taken into custody and handed over to police as evidence.

During probe, police found that transplant had been performed in Lahore by same group after payment had been made in Lahore in a sophisticated illegal organ-transplant operation involving multiple individuals and medical personnel.

Police said the suspected surgeons and other members of the team fled the hospital before authorities arrived. Surgical instruments allegedly brought from Lahore were seized, while a search of a vehicle parked at the hospital reportedly uncovered additional medical equipment and 70,000 Pakistani rupees in cash.

Three suspects identified as Naveed, Shehbaz, and Syed Ammar have been arrested, while police teams continue conducting raids in Lahore to locate additional suspects. The FIR names three known individuals and five unidentified persons.

The patient was initially treated at the District Headquarters Hospital in Kasur before being transferred to Services Hospital in Lahore. Health officials say her condition has stabilized, although she was already undergoing dialysis treatment before the incident and is expected to continue receiving it.

The case has now been formally handed over to PHOTA, the provincial authority responsible for regulating organ transplantation in Punjab. Investigators are examining whether legal requirements governing organ donation and transplantation were violated and whether a larger network may be involved.

Under Pakistan’s Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010, the commercial trade of human organs is illegal. Individuals found guilty of illegally removing, trading, or transplanting human organs can face up to 10 years in prison and substantial financial penalties.