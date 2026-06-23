Pakistani singer Tariq Tafu passes away at 58 after cardiac arrest

LAHORE – Renowned Punjabi singer Tariq Tafu, son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Tafu, passed away in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed on Tuesday. He was 58.

According to family members, the singer’s health deteriorated suddenly, prompting his transfer to a local hospital, where he died during treatment.

Tariq Tafu was widely known for his hit Punjabi song “Lahore Lahore Ae,” which earned him immense popularity and cemented his place in Pakistan’s music industry.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His funeral prayers will be offered at Shehenshah Graveyard in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area.