Sohai Ali Abro shuts down divorce speculation with heartwarming family post

Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro has seemingly put an end to rumours about trouble in her marriage with a recent social media post featuring her husband and daughter.

The actress, known for her acclaimed performances in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, had been the subject of speculation in recent months after she stopped sharing updates about her husband on social media.

However, Sohai shared a series of family photos on Instagram showing her husband and daughter together, delighting fans and effectively dispelling rumours of a separation.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a daddy.”

The post was warmly received by followers, many of whom expressed happiness at seeing the family together.