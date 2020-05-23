Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for coronavirus

Rumour has it that actors Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah have tested positive for coronavirus.

Alizeh Shah’s co-star Noaman Sami has allegedly contracted the virus as well. The two have been shooting for the serial, ‘Mera Dil, Mera Dushman.’

It is being reported that crew members on the sets of their shows have also tested positive as Nida continued to host a morning show on ARY Digital, amidst the ongoing lockdown.

People are in shock after hearing this news and are blaming Nida and Yasir for exposing their employees to the virus.

None of the actors have confirmed anything. We hope the news is false and if not then we wish them a speedy recovery.

