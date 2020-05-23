Alizeh Shah, Nida & Yasir Nawaz allegedly test positive for coronavirus

Rumour has it that actors Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah have tested positive for coronavirus.

Alizeh Shah’s co-star Noaman Sami has allegedly contracted the virus as well. The two have been shooting for the serial, ‘Mera Dil, Mera Dushman.’

It is being reported that crew members on the sets of their shows have also tested positive as Nida continued to host a morning show on ARY Digital, amidst the ongoing lockdown.

People are in shock after hearing this news and are blaming Nida and Yasir for exposing their employees to the virus.

Alizeh Shah tested positive for Covid-19 😳 — Nibba 💯 (@httperror4xx) May 22, 2020

ALIZEH SHAH AND NOAMAN SAMI TESTED POSITIVE



FOR COVID 19 AS THEY WERE SHOOTING FOR DRAMA



MERA DIL MERA DUSHMAN 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TdWMTwKBg0 — SARMADSALMAN ASLI SARMAD (@sarmadsalman6) May 22, 2020

guys Nida Yasir,Yasir Nawaz,Alizeh Shah,Noman Sami & naveed raza have reportedly been tested positive for corona virus!

Allah khair krey.. — Alysha ✨ (@alyshaxbadami) May 23, 2020

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz, Actress Alizeh Shah, her bf Noaman Sami & whole team tested positive for Corona virus . This is beyond sad. Please stay ur fkn homessss!



Currently, the cast is busy in ongoing shoots & maybe they hv picked up the virus during the shoot pic.twitter.com/zM34gic5Sg — Ambreen (@Ambreenriaz_) May 23, 2020

Whole cast of “Mera Dil mera dushman” including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Alizeh Shah & Nouman Sami are tested positive for Corona Virus 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/abXWf9oYqU — Memes Waley Baba (@memeswaleybaba) May 23, 2020

Reportedly Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami tested positive for #COVIDー19 as they were shooting for drama Serial "Mera Dil Mera Dushman". pic.twitter.com/9Tb6MU9dE5 — Tarim Syed (@tarim_syed) May 22, 2020

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz along with her morning show crew have been tested postive for Corona Virus. The morning show was not stopped filming during the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/EtPZX7DF3U — Tams. (@tahreemkhann) May 23, 2020

None of the actors have confirmed anything. We hope the news is false and if not then we wish them a speedy recovery.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!