Palestinian ambassador thanks Pakistan for support in face of Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD – Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei has expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for extending whole-hearted support to Palestine during the recent aggression by the illegal state of Israel.

In a letter to the people of Pakistan, the ambassador said on behalf of the Palestinians, he expresses his sincere gratitude to the brotherly people of Pakistan and all respect to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, leaders of the parties for their courageous efforts to support Palestine.

These efforts are greatly admired regarding convening of the emergency session, ceasefire, de-escalation and an end to atrocities, he added in the letter.

Rabei said this historical act will be remembered, not only by the entire world, but it will be a history to remember for generations.

Pakistan observes Palestine Day 01:13 PM | 21 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan observed Friday as Palestine Day to show solidarity with the people of Palestine who have ...

The ambassador greatly appreciated FM Qureshi for speaking up and pushing for an emergency session of the OIC meeting and UN General Assembly. He said Pakistan played an important role in building, steering the discussion and building a consensus.

"Palestine will never forget the Solidarity Day observed on May 21 on the call of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, when the entire Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with Palestine."

The ambassador said although the war on Gaza has ended but our struggle to get freedom continues.

He hoped that by working with our Pakistani brothers side by side, we will free Palestine and we will all pray together in Al-Aqsa mosque in Al-Quds Al-Shareef, the capital of Palestine.