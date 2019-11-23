High treason case: Musharraf challenges court's orders of reserving verdict in LHC
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:08 PM | 23 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging special court's orders of reserving its verdict in high treason case. 

Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Raheem on behalf of Pervez Musharraf filed the petition, stating that orders of reserving verdict in the high treason case was unconstitutional.

 The court was requested to suspend the orders and stay the trial proceedings till Pervez Musharraf 's recovery from illness.

The court was also requested for constitution of an impartial medical board for him.

On November 19 the special court reserved its verdict in high treason case against Pervez Musharraf, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28.

