Pakistan Army ready to defend motherland at all costs: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Lahore Corps, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The army chief was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of formation and appreciated the corps operational preparedness and measures taken against CORONA pandemic, said the military’s media wing in a tweet.

COAS also visited Lahore Medical College (LMC), Lahore. He laid foundation stone of School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS).

While interacting with the students & faculty, Gen Bajwa said LMC has emerged as a leading College in Pakistan and is playing a pivotal role in producing Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) & BS (Honors) Medical Imaging Technology (MIT) of the highest caliber.

He emphasised on the youth to strive for excellence while always seeking to optimally contribute for their country and service to humanity.

Later, COAS visited the forward troops in Bedian, where he was briefed by local Formation Commander. COAS expressed satisfaction over the high standard of operational readiness & morale of troops.

While interacting with Officers and Troops, COAS said we are a battle-hardened Army that has rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty and are ready to defend our motherland at all costs.

During the visit Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander Lahore Corps was also present.