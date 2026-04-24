Contrasting videos of Khawaja Asif and Rajnath Singh spark debate on social media

Viral videos of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh have ignited a fresh debate across social media platforms.

On one side, Khawaja Asif’s bold clip of jumping into a canal has been widely circulated, while on the other, a video showing Rajnath Singh slipping while entering a submarine during his official visit to Germany has drawn attention online.

According to reports, the Indian defence minister was on a three-day official visit to Germany, where he was inspecting a modern submarine. In the video, he appears to lose balance while attempting to pass through a narrow hatch, briefly stumbling before being assisted by staff.

Following the incident, officials reportedly offered him another chance to continue the inspection, but he declined to re-enter the submarine.

راج ناتھ سنگھ بمقابلہ خواجہ آصف: سوشل میڈیا پر نئی بحث چھڑ گئی!

Rajnath Singh vs Khawaja Asif: Social Media Reacts to Defense Ministers’ Comparison | Discover Pakistan #RajnathSingh #KhawajaAsif #DefenseMinister #SocialMediaWar #DiscoverPakistan Khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/8JMEe37WFv — Discover Pakistan TV (@DiscoverpakTv) April 24, 2026

Social media users have been quick to compare the two actions, with many highlighting Khawaja Asif’s confidence and contrasting it with what they described as hesitation from Rajnath Singh.

The clips have been widely shared across multiple platforms, with users debating the contrasting public images and personalities of the two defence ministers.