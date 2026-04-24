Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10grams Gold Prices – 24 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs493,762 in the domestic market on Thursday, while 10-gram gold hovered at Rs423,321.

Today Gold Prices

Item Latest Price Gold (per tola) 493,762 Gold (10 grams) 423,321 Silver (per tola) 8,099 Gold (per ounce, intl.) $4,714

18, 21, 22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 458,422 437,588 375,075 Per 1 Gram 39,303 37,516.5 32,157 Per 10 Gram 393,030 375,165 321,570 Per Ounce 1,113,972.75 1,063,337.63 911,432.25

This drop follows another setback just a day earlier, when on Tuesday gold per tola had already fallen by Rs1,000 to reach Rs500,162, highlighting a continuing downward trend.

On the global front, gold prices weakened as well, shedding $52 to stand at $4,714 per ounce, a rate that includes a $20 premiumm, further fueling the slide in local markets.

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also felt the pressure, dropping by Rs225 to reach Rs8,099 per tola, adding to the overall downturn in precious metals.