Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar shines as star performer in Cabinet’s first year, says PILDAT

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar sets benchmark with impressive parliament record, a report shared by Pa­­kistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) said.

As first year of 16th National Assembly draws to close on February 28, 2025, PILDAT released comprehensive performance evaluation of the federal ministers. Among key findings, seasoned politician Tarar emerged as the standout performer, securing the top spot in both attendance and speaking time in the legislature.

Tarar, who holds multiple significant portfolios, including Law and Justice, Human Rights, and Parliamentary Affairs, has proven to be an influential force in shaping the government’s legislative agenda. Impressively, the PML-N leader played crucial role in the passage of 38 government bills during the first year of the National Assembly—believed to be the highest number of bills passed by any Assembly in its inaugural year.

Tarar’s consistent presence in both the National Assembly and the Senate stands as a testament to his dedication, attending 89 (57%) out of a combined 157 sittings across both houses. His speaking time further solidified his position as an essential figure in the legislative process, contributing over 17 hours of debate during parliamentary sessions.

Tarar’s pivotal role has not gone unnoticed, as he steered discussions on constitutional amendments and key legislations, leaving a significant mark on the government’s legislative success. His dedication to his duties highlights the importance of effective leadership within the cabinet and underscores his influence in the current political landscape.

While other ministers, such as Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, also had notable performances, Tarar’s unwavering commitment to his parliamentary duties has set him apart as the most influential member of the Federal Cabinet for the year 2024-2025.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

