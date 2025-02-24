Pakistan Navy launches ‘Sea Guard-25’ exercise to strengthen maritime security

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy inaugurated the Sea Guard-25 security exercise in Karachi on Monday, aimed at addressing challenges within the maritime sector, according to an official statement.

This is the second edition of Exercise Sea Guard, an initiative designed to unite representatives from Pakistan’s diverse maritime industries — including shipping, fisheries, law enforcement agencies, private entities, and NGOs — to collaboratively tackle the complex issues facing the maritime domain.

During the opening session, participants were briefed on the objectives of the exercise and the pivotal role of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) in ensuring maritime safety and security along Pakistan’s coastline.

The exercise focuses on enhancing coordination among national stakeholders, encouraging collaboration within legal frameworks, and leveraging JMICC as a shared platform to strengthen the security of Pakistan’s maritime zones.

Activities include practical, scenario-based drills at sea, alongside table-top discussions, to test and refine existing security strategies.

Representatives from key organizations such as the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan National Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Karachi Port Trust, and Port Qasim Authority participated in the event.

Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, commended all national stakeholders for their dedication to fostering a secure maritime environment.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Navy hosted the ninth Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman-25 at its Fleet Headquarters in Karachi, with participation from 60 nations.