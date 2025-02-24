Suparco Predicts Ramazan Moon Sighting In Pakistan

KARACHI – The Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted the sighting of the Ramadan moon in Pakistan.

According to the SUPARCO spokesperson, Ramadan is expected to begin in Pakistan on March 2, 2025.

The new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 AM (Pakistan time). By sunset on the same day, the moon’s age will be 12 hours.

The spokesperson added that the moon is likely to be visible in Saudi Arabia on February 28, with Ramadan starting there on March 1.

As for Eid, the Shawwal moon is expected on March 30, and Eid-ul-Fitr may fall on March 31.

However, the spokesperson clarified that the final decision on the moon sighting rests with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.