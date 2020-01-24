Pak economic trajectory offers immense potential for investments, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister says Pakistan's economic trajectory offers immense potential for investments, adding that the government has embarked upon reforms agenda to facilitate investors and the government will provide all possible support for establishing businesses.

He was talking to Chairperson of Dogan Holdings Ms Begumhan Dogan Faralyali called on Prime Minister at Davos, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020.

He said that Pakistan has been blessed with vast natural resources and offer great potential for investments.

He invited Dogan Holdings to consider investments in energy and tourism sectors.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Permanent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi was also present.

Dogan Holdings is among the largest Turkish conglomerates operating in energy, media, industry, trade, insurance and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sumitomo Corporation Masayoki Hyodo also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos.