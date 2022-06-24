Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces: ISPR
Web Desk
09:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the dead terrorists, according to ISPR. They remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.

It occurred in Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

More From This Category
'Baseless': FO responds to Canadian ...
08:35 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistan, Japan hold naval drills near Karachi
08:02 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at ...
07:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan ...
05:43 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan gets bail in 'Azadi March' cases
12:51 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
New taxes introduced as PM Shehbaz announces ...
11:43 AM | 24 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rakul Preet Singh's Pasoori dance video goes viral
10:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr