Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with security forces: ISPR
09:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Friday.
A huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the dead terrorists, according to ISPR. They remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.
It occurred in Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district.
