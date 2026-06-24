Relief for Sindh Govt Employees as Salaries to be paid on 25th every month

KARACHI – The government of Sindh unveiled new payment system that will see salaries, pensions, and other financial dues disbursed well before the start of each month.

The decision was made in coordination with Accountant General (AG) Sindh, and officials called it major administrative reforms in recent years, aiming to end long-standing delays in salary and pension payments and provide financial relief to employees struggling with rising living costs.

Under newly approved schedule, government employees will receive their monthly salaries on the 25th of every month, replacing traditional payment date of the 1st. Pensioners will receive their pensions on the 26th, while supplementary payroll payments will be released on the 29th.

Payments related to General Provident Fund (GP Fund) and other miscellaneous claims will be processed between the 6th and 16th of each month, with all remaining dues expected to be cleared by the 20th.

Accountant General Sindh formally notified all provincial departments, secretaries, and heads of institutions to ensure the timely submission of payroll data. Officials have been directed to complete salary processing well ahead of the payment dates to prevent any technical or administrative delays.

Departments will now be required to accelerate payroll preparation and submit employee records earlier than in previous months, allowing the AG Office sufficient time to process payments before the 25th.

For years, government employees and pensioners have complained that salaries and pensions often reached bank accounts several days after the official payment date. Delays in payroll submissions and heavy banking traffic at the beginning of each month frequently resulted in financial hardships for thousands of families.

With inflation continuing to squeeze household budgets, even a delay of a few days can disrupt grocery purchases, utility bill payments, rent obligations, and school fee schedules. The new payment structure is expected to provide employees with greater financial certainty and improved cash-flow management.

The reform is also expected to ease pressure on Pakistan’s banking sector. Traditionally, the first week of every month witnesses an overwhelming rush of salary and pension transactions, often leading to system slowdowns, long queues, and cash management challenges. By disbursing major government payments throughout the month, authorities hope to reduce congestion in the banking system and improve service delivery for account holders.

Employees who receive their salaries on time are generally better able to manage personal finances and focus on professional responsibilities without the stress of payment uncertainty. While the initiative has been widely welcomed, its success will depend on the efficiency of provincial departments.