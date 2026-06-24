Technical Talks between Pakistan, Qatar, US and Iran to continue for final peace agreement: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan to play continuing mediatory role in the evolving US–Iran peace process, with Pakistani and Qatari technical teams set to engage directly with their American and Iranian counterparts in the coming weeks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi revealed that the parties have agreed on an ambitious roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within just 60 days, following the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The memorandum focus on a series of mechanisms designed to move peace process from negotiation to implementation. Among most notable measures is the creation of a high-level oversight committee that will politically supervise the mediation effort. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the committee while leading specialized working groups tasked with addressing some of the most sensitive issues in US–Iran relations, including nuclear-related sanctions, verification and monitoring arrangements, and dispute-resolution mechanisms.

All parties agreed to establish direct communication channel aimed at safeguarding commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors. The mechanism is intended to reduce tensions and prevent misunderstandings that could threaten regional trade and energy supplies.

The announcement came alongside details of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Pakistan, during which senior officials from both countries held extensive talks covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, border security, regional connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.

Talks between President Pezeshkian and Pakistan’s Prime Minister included detailed review of the ongoing US–Iran peace initiative and broader regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Pakistan remains key diplomatic player in one of the Middle East’s most closely watched negotiations. With a 60-day deadline now in place and technical teams preparing for intensive engagement, attention is turning to whether the Islamabad-backed process can deliver a breakthrough on issues that have divided Washington and Tehran for years.