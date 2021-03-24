Dubai's deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan passes away aged 75

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Wednesday died at the age of 75.

Dubai's ruler confirmed this on his Twitter post.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون ... رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

He was unwell for some months.