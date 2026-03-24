Has Punjab govt extended school holidays?

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has clarified that no decision has been made so far regarding an extension in school holidays.

In a statement issued from the provincial capital, he urged the public to remain cautious of fake news and rumors circulating on social and mainstream media.

Rejecting unverified reports, the minister said no final announcement has been made and advised parents, students, and teachers to rely only on official sources for confirmed information.

He also noted that similar rumors had circulated during previous winter holidays, which were repeatedly dismissed as false.