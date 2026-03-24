School holidays in Punjab likely to be extended till April 15 amid energy-saving plan

LAHORE – As Pakistan grapples with an ongoing energy crisis, provincial authorities are considering series of stern measures including further extension in school holidays.

Under review of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, proposals include extending school holidays, regulating fuel distribution, and limiting public activities to conserve energy. Energy Department submitted comprehensive set of recommendations to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, outlining steps that could directly impact daily life across the province.

One of the key proposals includes closing schools, colleges and universities until April 15 in bid to reduce energy consumption and manage demand. If approved, academic activities will start after mid-April.

To regulate fuel usage, authorities have also proposed introducing a coupon-based or digital system for the fair distribution of petrol and diesel. This system aims to ensure transparency and controlled allocation of fuel amid limited resources.

Another major proposal includes shutting down LED billboards and decorative lighting across cities as part of energy-saving efforts. At same time, it has been suggested to expand metro and bus services to provide more reliable public transport alternatives for commuters.

Sources further indicate that a complete ban on non-essential events is under consideration. Moreover, there is a proposal to restrict fuel supply to a limited number of vehicles on specific days to better manage distribution. Additional measures being proposed include operating streetlights in an alternative or reduced mode after 10 PM and further limiting market operating hours to conserve electricity.