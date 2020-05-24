Islamabad markets to stay open from 9am to 7pm after Eid
Web Desk
11:46 AM | 24 May, 2020
Islamabad markets to stay open from 9am to 7pm after Eid
ISLAMABAD - Business and shops markets in the federal capital have been allowed to operate from 9am to 7pm from May 24, 2020, says a notification issued by the district administration on Saturday.

“Markets already allowed to operate have been allowed to open from 9am to 10pm from May, 23, to 24 May 2020 and shall operate from 9am to 7pm after 24 May 2020,” said the notification.

It further said that all earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force.  Furthermore, all shrines under the administrative control of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs department have been allowed to open subject to the adoption of SOPs/guidelines (seven days a week).

Meanwhile, the district administration has prohibited the use of motorcycles with bike silencers removed in the limits of the federal capital for four days (May 23 to May 26).

