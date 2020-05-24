China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
12:53 PM | 24 May, 2020
BEIJING – China's National Health Commission confirmed on Sunday three new COVID-19 cases, of which two were imported, reported Chinese news Agency, Xinhua.
The agency went on to note the Chinese health authority's daily report as saying that the domestically transmitted case was reported in Jilin Province, situated in north east China.
No deaths related to the disease were reported on Saturday, the commission added in its report.
