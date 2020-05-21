China registers 2 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

BEIJING - China has registered two new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with no people having died of the disease.

The National Health Commission said on Thursday, that one of the new cases resulted from internal transmission in the city of Shanghai, while the other one is imported and has been recorded in the province of Guangdong. The authorities also reported about 31 new asymptomatic cases.

The commission received information about 82,967 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces, including 84 currently ill people. 4,634 people have died, 78,249 have been discharged from hospitals.

The number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong stands at 1,055 people, with four patients having died and 1,026 more having been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 328,000 fatalities.