KP propose 10% increase in salaries, pensions as Budget 2025 unveiled

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has proposed 10 percent increase in salaries and pension of the government employees as it has unveiled the budget for fiscal year 2024-25
KP Minister for Finance Aftab Alam on Friday presented Rs1754 billion budget with a surplus of Rs 100 billion. It also recommended an increase in minimum wage from Rs32,000 to Rs36,000.
In the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, the total projected income stands at Rs1,754 billion. This income encompasses Rs1,212 billion to be acquired through diverse channels such as federal revenue distribution, oil and gas levies, net electricity profits, and associated arrears. The province anticipates generating Rs93.5 billion from its own sources, with an additional Rs130 billion expected from foreign loans and grants.
A substantial portion of the budget, totaling Rs1,237 billion, has been allocated towards salaries, pensions, and various non-developmental expenditures. Moreover, a development budget of Rs400 billion has been earmarked, with Rs130 billion sourced from foreign loans.
