Web Desk
08:49 AM | 24 Nov, 2019
Indian occupation turns IOJ&K into volcano waiting to erupt, says Asad Majeed
NEW YORK - Pakistan 's ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan says decades of Indian occupation and repression of Jammu and Kashmir have turned the disputed territory into a volcano waiting to erupt.

In an opinion piece in New York Daily news, the ambassador said since August 5th, Kashmir has been under military lockdown and the Kashmiri people subjected to collective punishment in the form of mass arrests of their leaders, activists and young people under a complete communications blackout.

He said having failed to normalize its occupation of Kashmir, India is gambling another military escalation on the Line of Control hoping that it would help BJP externalize the consequences of its repression, the Radio Pakistan reported.

