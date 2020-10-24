CTD foils terror plot in Mastung, 4 terrorists killed

QUETTA – At least four terrorist killed, 2 policemen were injured in CTD joint operation in Mastung, Balochistan on Friday.

According to Counter Terrorism Department officials, a joint operation was carried out by Counter Terrorism (CTD) and intelligence agencies in the Dasht area of Mastung. The operation was conducted on the information of the presence of terrorists and resulted in an exchange of fire between them and the security forces.

Officials said that they also heard two explosions during the exchange of fire.

Two of the injured security officials were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Suicide jackets, weapons, explosives and ammunition were recovered from the house during the operation, officials said.

The encounter between the suspected terrorists and the security personnel comes a day after the National Counter-Terrorism Authority issued a threat alert for Quetta and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In its letter to law enforcement officials, NACTA warned Thursday that the Pakistani Taliban could target Pakistan’s religious and political leaders.

Following the threat alert, the Balochistan government has requested the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, to postpone their October 25 Jalsa in Quetta.