IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
Celebrity siblings tend to stick together all the time. And no one's closer than family, so it doesn’t come as a surprise when you find celebrities who follow their siblings' footsteps into stardom.
Actor Ayeza Khan, who joined the showbiz industry in 2011, has delivered some remarkable performances on the television screen. Over the years, she has made her mark in the industry with hard work, passion, and unmatched acting skills.
The starlet rose to new heights of fame with her drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho.’
Ayeza also has a beautiful younger sister, named Hiba Khan and they have been spotted together many times.
Just like her elder sister, Hiba also stepped into the entertainment industry and worked in a few dramas as a child artist.
Now, the little one is all grown up and ready to make a name for herself in the industry.
Recently, Ayeza Khan and Hiba Khan worked together for the first time for Ansab Jahangir’s photoshoot and their pictures went viral on social media.
Take a look at the gorgeous sisters together:
@ansabjahangirstudio Revealing Soon #ansabjahangir #ansabjahangirstudio #DIA #DIAbyansabjahangir #ajbridals #Bridals #Festive #Brides #AnsabJahangirBridals #Fashion #Karachi #Lahore #Paris #Houston #BridalCouture #HandCrafted #OccasionWear Photography: @aleehassanphotographe Styling: @anilamurtaza Jewellery: @hamnaamirjewelry Set Design: @mosaicevents Mua @thesajidwahabofficial
#ansabjahangir #ansabjahangirstudio #DIA #DIAbyansabjahangir #ajbridals #Bridals #Festive #Brides #AnsabJahangirBridals #Fashion #Karachi #Lahore #Paris #Houston #BridalCouture #HandCrafted #OccasionWear Photography: @aleehassanphotographe Styling: @anilamurtaza Jewellery: @hamnaamirjewelry Set Design: @mosaiceventspk
MEHENDI- Cultures grow on the vine of traditions. D I A by Ansab Jahangir celebrates a beautiful journey of a woman who dreams and deserves a wedding full of zest accompanied by her friends and family in the most fun spirit. The bride with her best bridesmaids captures the musings of a cheerful marriage amidst spring blooms and whimsical greenery. @ayezakhan.ak @manaltabaniii @sonarafiq @anilamurtaza #ansabjahangir #ansabjahangirstudio #DIA #DIAbyansabjahangir #ansabjahangirbrides #mehendi Photography: @aleehassanphotographe Styling: @anilamurtaza Jewellery: @hamnaamirjewelry Set Design: @mosaiceventspk
On the work front, Ayeza is currently starring in ‘Mehr Posh’, opposite Danish Taimoor.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tune for more!
