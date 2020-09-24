Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate  
Web Desk
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate  
Share

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has arrested close associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam  Fazal Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman today (Thursday).

According to media details, the anti-graft watchdog arrested DFO Musa Khan was arrested in assets beyond means inquiry and presented him before the Accountability Court in Peshawar.

Earlier, in the same case, the NAB had also summoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for investigation.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 799 new cases of ...
03:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World ...
02:53 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan PM to effectively raise Kashmir issue at ...
02:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops intentionally target civil ...
01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed
04:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr