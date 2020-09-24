Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate  

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has arrested close associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman today (Thursday).

According to media details, the anti-graft watchdog arrested DFO Musa Khan was arrested in assets beyond means inquiry and presented him before the Accountability Court in Peshawar.

Earlier, in the same case, the NAB had also summoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for investigation.