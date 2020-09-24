Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has arrested close associate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman today (Thursday).
According to media details, the anti-graft watchdog arrested DFO Musa Khan was arrested in assets beyond means inquiry and presented him before the Accountability Court in Peshawar.
Earlier, in the same case, the NAB had also summoned JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for investigation.
-
- Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 799 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours03:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World Maritime Day 202002:53 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan PM to effectively raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session02:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Sonu Nigam praises Sajjad Ali in latest Instagram post01:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020