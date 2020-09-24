Indian troops intentionally target civil population, ISPR briefs Int'l delegates at LoC
Web Desk
01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has briefed the diplomatic community over the latest situation and Indian cease fire violations along the Line of Control (LOC) today (Thursday).

Ambassadors, Diplomats, Defence attaches and Representatives of various countries and International Organizations visited JURA Sector along the LoC where they were briefed that Indian troops intentionally target civil population at LoC.

India committed 2,333 ceasefire violations during this year, DG ISPR told the international diplomatic community.

The Diplomats, Defence attaches, from countries including , Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, European Union, Greece, Australia, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries visited LoC at the Pakistani side.

The delegation is also scheduled to take tour of the areas affected by continuous ceasefire violations and would also meet the Indian firing victims in the area along LoC.

