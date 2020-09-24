Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in India

MUMBAI – Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of cardiac arrest in the Indian city of Mumbai. He was 59.

Dean Jones was in India to perform his duties as host broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL).

For Australia, Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during an international career.

His career was 8-year long between 1984 and 1992. He made 3631 runs in red-ball cricket at an average of 46.55 with 11 hundreds and 14 half-centuries, the India media reported.

He made 6068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties in One-Day Internationals during his career.

The fellow cricketers and his fans are sad over his sudden demise who paid him tribute for his remarkable contribution for cricket.

PCB is devastated with the news of Dean Jones’ passing. On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community. pic.twitter.com/Bur7K12Vrs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020