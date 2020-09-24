Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World Maritime Day 2020
Web Desk
02:53 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World Maritime Day 2020
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy on Thursday released a documentary highlighting importance of marine sector for the country and the PN's efforts for its protection as well as promotion.

As the Navy celebrates the World Maritime Day 2020, its spokesman said while sharing details of the film that it particularly focuses on educating masses, particularly children and youth, about relevance of the sector to the national economy and role played by Pakistan Navy to safeguard marine resources of the country.

The documentary was further said to highlight challenges faced by the sector in terms of marine pollution as well as threats to water boundaries of the country that were being efficiently thwarted by PN on steady basis and also on scientific lines.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 5 deaths, 799 new cases of ...
03:56 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy's documentary film marks World ...
02:53 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan PM to effectively raise Kashmir issue at ...
02:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops intentionally target civil ...
01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Manzar Sehbai is headed to Germany with his soulmate Samina Ahmed
04:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr