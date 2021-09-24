HBL extends its ATM network free of cost to Finja Debit Card customers

KARACHI – HBL, in a first of its kind partnership has enabled the acceptance of Finja Debit Cards on the Bank’s ATM network free of cost. Through this arrangement, the Finja Debit Cardholders will have free access to HBL’s extensive network of over 2,100 ATMs, the largest in the country.

As part of expanding access to HBL’s banking technology, this cutting-edge facility will enable Finja Debit Cardholders to process self-service transactions such as cash withdrawals and fund transfers without any cost via HBL’s ATM network.

This initiative furthers HBL’s vision of becoming a ‘Technology Company with a Banking License’, as it will facilitate in providing innovative solutions and unmatched open Application Programming Interface (API) banking services through the Bank’s digital assets like Konnect by HBL, Mobile and Internet Banking platforms for new-age companies and clients.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer – HBL said, “HBL has taken one more step towards customer convenience by leveraging its digital platforms. The partnership with Finja will extend our business model by providing access to HBL’s vast network.”

Qasif Shahid, CEO & Co-Founder - Finja remarked, “Collaboration between banks and fintechs is imperative to foster the digital ecosystem and platform-based business models. HBL through this partnership is clearly leading the way.”