Pakistan security forces deal major blow to Indian sponsored terrorists in D.I Khan

DARABAN — Pakistani security forces killed thirteen militants in an intelligence-driven operation in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The militant linked to the notorious Fitna al Khwarij group and backed by foreign elements, had been carrying out violent activities across the region. Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Authorities said the group was involved in a December 2023 suicide attack in Daraban, as well as kidnappings and targeted killings of civilians and government officials.

Security forces are continuing operations to ensure the area is free of militants, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to combating terrorism.