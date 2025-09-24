PIA receives approval for direct passenger, cargo flights to UK

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has received official approval from the United Kingdom to operate both passenger and cargo flights to the UK.

The national carrier is now set to begin direct air operations to the UK next month, after receiving the Third Country Operator (TCO) certification.

A spokesperson for PIA said the first phase will include flights to Manchester, followed by Birmingham and London being added to the network.

This approval was granted by the UK Department for Transport, with PIA also receiving a five-year certificate.

The comprehensive approval allows PIA to operate direct flights, transporting not only passengers but also cargo.

The airline’s CEO expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others for their support.

The CEO also thanked the PIA team for their dedication, which resulted in the successful completion of several audits over the past five years.

Earlier, the UK’s Department for Transport (DFT) has granted the TCO license to private carrier Airblue, allowing it to operate direct flights between Pakistan and the UK.